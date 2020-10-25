Warriors raise $5k for charity in overtime win against Vipers

The West Kelowna Warriors beat the Vernon Vipers 4-3 in overtime on the team's Breast Cancer Awareness Night Saturday evening.
Total Restoration matched the Warriors' $2,500 raised, for a grand total of $5,000 for the BC Cancer Foundation during the final meeting between the two clubs in the round-robin of the Okanagan Cup.
“What a fantastic event!" said an elated Chris Laurie, Warriors President.
"We raised $5,000 for the BC Cancer Foundation and win a heck of a hockey game. Thank you to all the Warriors fans for supporting the cause!”
The Warriors will enjoy the Halloween weekend off before wrapping up the round-robin against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in a weekend set.
For a full recap of the game, click here.
Photo: Tami Quan Photography
