Kelowna  

Warriors raise $5k for charity in overtime win against Vipers

The West Kelowna Warriors beat the Vernon Vipers 4-3 in overtime on the team's Breast Cancer Awareness Night Saturday evening.

Total Restoration matched the Warriors' $2,500 raised, for a grand total of $5,000 for the BC Cancer Foundation during the final meeting between the two clubs in the round-robin of the Okanagan Cup. 

“What a fantastic event!" said an elated Chris Laurie, Warriors President.

"We raised $5,000 for the BC Cancer Foundation and win a heck of a hockey game. Thank you to all the Warriors fans for supporting the cause!”

The Warriors will enjoy the Halloween weekend off before wrapping up the round-robin against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in a weekend set. 

For a full recap of the game, click here.

