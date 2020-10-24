164209
Norm Letnick captures 4th term in Kelowna-Lake Country riding

Letnick wins fourth term

UPDATE: 9:15 p.m.

It looks like Norm Letnick will be elected to his fourth term as MLA for the Kelowna-Lake Country riding.

With 47 of the 116 ballot boxes reporting, the Canadian Press has declared Norm Letnick victorious, with 1,842 votes, or 54.11 per cent of the vote. 

In second place, the NDP's Justin Kulik has 25.71 per cent of the vote, about 1,000 votes behind Letnick. 

Letnick was first elected in the riding in 2009, and has served as the Liberal Party's health critic in recent years. 

UPDATE: 9 p.m.

Incumbent BC Liberal candidate Norm Letnick is off to an expected early lead in the Kelowna-Lake Country riding Saturday evening, an hour after polls closed. 

With 32 of 116 ballot boxes reporting, Letnick has a little more than 53 per cent of the vote, a large lead over second place – the NDP's Justin Kulik with 27 per cent. The Greens John Janmaat currently has about 17 per cent of the vote. 

But the 116 ballot boxes don't tell the whole story, with more than 10,194 requested mail-in ballots that won't be counted until mid-November.

ORIGINAL: 7 p.m.

The Kelowna-Lake Country riding has elected a BC Liberal candidate in every election since the riding was formed in 1996, and Saturday night, incumbent Norm Letnick is hoping to win his fourth election with the party.

The polls close across the province at 8 p.m. and while results from advance polling and Saturday's voting will come in throughout the evening, the more than 724,000 requested mail-in ballots won't be counted until mid-November. Of the 53,395 registered voters in the Kelowna-Lake Country riding, 10,194 requested mail-in ballots.

This year, Letnick is going up against the NDP's Justin Kulik, the Green's John Janmaat, Libertarian Kyle Geronazzo and independent Silverado Socrates.

In 2017, Letnick garnered 15,286 votes, compared to the NDP's Erik Olesen with 5,345 votes in second place, and Letnick was the first candidate in B.C. to be declared a winner. If Letnick is as successful this time around, a victory could be called on election night, without the need to wait for the mail-in ballots.

While this is Letnick's fourth provincial election, it's his twelfth election overall. This election carried with it some unique challenges though.

“I didn't believe my best approach would be to knock on people's doors during a pandemic, so I invited them to come and knock on my door,” Letnick said. “I took my camper out for 18 days and parked myself for four hours in different parts of the riding.”

Letnick said some of the issues he heard about from constituents included ICBC, childcare, taxes, housing and safety on the streets.

He says election night will be “bizarre” compared to years past, as he's holding a virtual Zoom meeting with volunteers and friends, rather than a standard election night party.

Castanet will be providing live election results throughout the night on site. This story will be updated with riding specific results.

