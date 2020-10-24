Five candidates seek election in Kelowna-Lake Country riding

Photo: Contributed From left to right, NDP Justin Kulik, Green John Janmaat, Liberal Norm Letnick, independent Silverado Socrates, Libertarian Kyle Geronazzo

The Kelowna-Lake Country riding has elected a BC Liberal candidate in every election since the riding was formed in 1996, and Saturday night, incumbent Norm Letnick is hoping to win his fourth election with the party.

The polls close across the province at 8 p.m. and while results from advance polling and Saturday's voting will come in throughout the evening, the more than 724,000 requested mail-in ballots won't be counted until mid-November. Of the 53,395 registered voters in the Kelowna-Lake Country riding, 10,194 requested mail-in ballots.

This year, Letnick is going up against the NDP's Justin Kulik, the Green's John Janmaat, Libertarian Kyle Geronazzo and independent Silverado Socrates.

In 2017, Letnick garnered 15,286 votes, compared to the NDP's Erik Olesen with 5,345 votes in second place, and Letnick was the first candidate in B.C. to be declared a winner. If Letnick is as successful this time around, a victory could be called on election night, without the need to wait for the mail-in ballots.

While this is Letnick's fourth provincial election, it's his twelfth election overall. This election carried with it some unique challenges though.

“I didn't believe my best approach would be to knock on people's doors during a pandemic, so I invited them to come and knock on my door,” Letnick said. “I took my camper out for 18 days and parked myself for four hours in different parts of the riding.”

Letnick said some of the issues he heard about from constituents included ICBC, childcare, taxes, housing and safety on the streets.

He says election night will be “bizarre” compared to years past, as he's holding a virtual Zoom meeting with volunteers and friends, rather than a standard election night party.

Castanet will be providing live election results throughout the night on site. This story will be updated with riding specific results.