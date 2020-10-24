Three women vying for vacant seat in Kelowna-Mission

Photo: Facebook

Provincial polls close at 8 p.m., and in the riding of Kelowna-Mission, three candidates are vying for the vacant seat of longtime Liberal MLA Steve Thomson.

Thomson spent 11 years in office before announcing he would not run again last year.



Candidates trying to replace him are BC Liberal Renee Merrifield, Green candidate Amanda Poon and the NDP's Krystal Smith.



This is one-of-three ridings in the province that have all-female candidates.



"I'm absolutely thrilled that a woman is going to be the next MLA in this riding. I think that's definitely indicative of where we are going as a society and I think it's incredibly positive," Merrifield said Saturday prior to polls closing.



Looking back at the campaign, Merrifield said the pandemic has made it all a bit surreal.



"It's a little bit bizarre, we had our scrutineers that came to the headquarters this morning and they're taking your temperature, they're making sure they have their kit ready - which has mask and gloves."

Krystal Smith agreed that it was a very different campaign this time around, "but thanks to Elections BC, and by using some new procedures, we were able to do this safely."



Merrifield said it was difficult to be a political newcomer during a pandemic election as gatherings were not allowed, but said Thomson really supported her through the transition.



"I am fortunate that I have been involved in this community and in this riding and have lived in this riding for the last 25 years. I have 191 neighbours on my street, who have seen me at everything from Christmas parties to our cul-de-sac hangouts so, from that perspective it's been a little bit easier for me."



Emotions are all over the map leading up to the polls closing.



"I have this wave of nervousness and anxiousness and the next moment I'm excited," says Merrifield.



"Right now, we're waiting for the last of the votes to be cast, and we'll be watching - separately - to see what the results will bring," says Smith.



The NDP has never won the seat since the Kelowna-Mission riding was formed in 1991, or its predecessor the Okanagan-West riding.



This story will be updated throughout Saturday night with reaction from the candidates as the results roll in.