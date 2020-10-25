Smithson Employment Law Corporation donates $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna's Smithson Employment Law Corporation has donated to $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity's next affordable housing build.

“More and more, within our local community and beyond, the importance for families to access stable housing is apparent. Making the leap into owning your own home is a supreme challenge for many families," says Robert Smithson of Smithson Employment Law Corporation.

"Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is helping to make that dream come true in Lake Country, and I couldn’t be more pleased to offer my support."

Habitat runs four Restores in the Okanagan, selling donated and recycled products to support their build program. Currently, they are building 12 affordable townhomes in Lake Country.

“We are very grateful for this generous donation," says Andrea Manifold, CEO for Habitat for Humanity Okanagan. "Habitat would normally have been the charity of choice for several fundraising events that were cancelled because of COVID-19 and we are still recovering from pandemic-related store closures last spring. We recently started the build in Lake Country so this support couldn’t come at a better time."

Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit that aims to provide affordable home ownership as all families deserve a safe and decent place to live.