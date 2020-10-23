164209
163990
Kelowna  

Kelowna daycare closes voluntarily due to COVID-19

COVID-19 closes daycare

- | Story: 314331

A Kelowna childcare facility has closed their doors temporarily due to COVID-19.

Building Blocks Educational Childcare facility in Kelowna on Gordon Drive closed voluntarily on Friday following what they have described as "staffing impacts related to COVID-19."

Laura Forbes, director of Building Blocks Educational Childcare, tells Castanet, "we have been working closely with Interior Health and the BCCDC this week. Late yesterday and into the evening, we worked through every possible solution to continue operating safely."

Forbes didn't go into detail, but indicated the issue revolves around staffing levels, "while working within the current COVID-19 protocols, we must still adhere to childcare licensing regulations as to ratio and classroom composition. Unfortunately, given our current staffing levels we did not feel that we could continue to appropriately staff our programs in safe cohorts."

In a news release Friday, Interior Health indicated they are, "working closely with Building Blocks childcare centre on a cluster of COVID-19 cases affecting a select group of its childcare centre community."

Forbes says it's been a challenging time and they are working with Interior Health. 

"We fully recognize the difficulty being without childcare means for many of our families and the impact this will have on our hard-working team; but we had to make the decision that was in the best interest of the health and wellbeing of our students and staff."

Interior Health reminds British Columbians that COVID-19 cases in the childcare settings are not unexpected, "Interior Health public health is actively working with the childcare centre and we appreciate the excellent co-operation from their administrators and staff."

The Sutherland Building Blocks campus has not been affected.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163715
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4301234
680 Old Meadows Rd #7
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$479,000
more details
164189


164499


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Makeda
Makeda Kelowna SPCA >


153561


163157


TGIF Gifs- October 23, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your enjoyment.
TGIF Gifs- October 23, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Frenchie only comes for treats
Must Watch
Bruce seems to have a bad case of selective hearing.  
New York learns what “break a leg” means
Must Watch
Tiffany Pollard (nickname “New York”), learns what...
Friday Fails- October 23, 2020
Galleries
Friday fails coming in hot.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162626
162890