Kelowna  

Field of Crosses will be in City Park Nov. 3 to 11

Field of Crosses in City Park

While the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how we celebrate and commemorate, there will still be a  Remembrance Day service in Kelowna, although it will look a little different.

The Field of Crosses Memorial Project will take place Nov. 3 to 11, marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in 1945.

The COVID-19 pandemic has limited opportunities for people to gather, so organizations are finding ways to reflect and remember the people who gave their lives during these times, without involving people in large gatherings.

The Field of Crosses visual memorial will be installed at City Park, showcasing 240 white crosses to commemorate the Canadian Armed Forces personnel who died while serving their country. 

This project is a visual remembrance of those who have their names inscribed on the Kelowna Cenotaph.  Everyone is encouraged to pay their individual respects at the crosses anytime between Nov. 3 and 11.

The cross display is inspired by a similar exhibit from Calgary where more than 3,000 crosses are installed in November along Memorial Drive.

The Okanagan Military Museum, Kelowna Military Museum, Rotary Club of Kelowna, the British Columbia Dragoons, Royal Canadian Legion and local Army and Air Cadets have worked together to bring the local project to life.

