Early-season snow is falling fast at Big White Friday

Snow falls hard at Big White

While the heavy snow in the Valley may be coming too soon for many, it's no doubt put a smile on skiers and boarders across the Valley.

And with accumulation piling up at the Valley bottom, it's coming down even harder on the hill.

Big White announced Friday afternoon that it had measured 21 centimetres of snow in the past 24 hours, bringing the early-season base to 41 cm. But the snow continues to fall hard, and Big White's Pow Cam shows closer to 30 cm as of 2:30 p.m.

“When it snows in October everyone gets excited, from the plough drivers to our Central Reservations department,” said Michael J. Ballingall, vice president at Big White. “The phones ring, people wax their boards and skis and everybody gets pumped for the season.”

Big White's scheduled opening day is still more than a month away, with the chairs set to start spinning on Nov. 26.

Meanwhile, SilverStar, Sun Peaks and Revelstoke are also seeing significant snowfall Friday, although they're not yet recording accumulation. In the south, Apex has had 16 cm fall in the past 24 hours, bringing their base to 37 cm.

