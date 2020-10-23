163146
Kelowna  

Over past two weeks, 46 new COVID-19 cases in Okanagan

Cases trend up in Okanagan

Of the 77 new COVID-19 cases that were identified in the Interior Health region in the past two weeks, 46 came from the Okanagan.

New geographical data was recently released by the BC Centre for Disease Control, showing a more detailed break down of cases by Health Service Delivery Area. New cases in the Okanagan have more than tripled compared to the same two-week period at the end of September.

Twenty-six of the new cases came from the Thompson Caribou Shuswap region, while the Kootenay Boundary area saw just three, and the East Kootenays had just two. As of Thursday, there were 57 active cases across the entire Interior Health region, and two people are hospitalized.

Over those two weeks, the Okanagan has counted for about 2.1 per cent of the province's total new cases, while the Thompson Caribou Shuswap region made up about 1.2 per cent.

British Columbia has seen a serious uptick in cases over the past two weeks, with 2,146 new cases. This makes up 17.4 per cent of all the province's cases since the pandemic began. The province is, however, testing more people than ever with daily totals some days in excess of 10,000 tests.

The Fraser South region, consisting of Surrey, Delta, White Rock and Langley, has seen the largest increase in the past two weeks, with 1,058 new cases. More than 26 per cent of all of the region's cases have come in the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Okanagan has seen a little over 11 per cent of its cases in the past two weeks, while the Thompson Caribou Shuswap region has had close to 16 per cent of its cases in those two weeks.

Thursday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province is in a “critical time” when it comes to the pandemic, with case counts rising and influenza season approaching.

She noted that many of the new cases have been spread from large family gatherings like weddings and funerals. 

