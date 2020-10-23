Police watchdog clears RCMP in fatal crash in Kelowna last June

Photo: Rob Gibson The path a vehicle left behind after crashing off Highway 97 on June 1.

A Kelowna RCMP officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing after failing to find the scene of a fatal crash near UBC Okanagan last June.

At about 1:15 a.m. on June 1, a person called police to report vehicle debris and damaged road-side barriers on Highway 97 North, near the university. While the caller initially indicated the signs of the apparent crash was near the University Way intersection, he then corrected himself to say is was closer to the John Hindle Road off ramp.

An officer was sent to the scene, but the dispatcher sent the officer to the University Way intersection. There were no signs of the collision there, about 1.2 kilometres from the actual scene of the crash, and the officer left.

More than four hours later, a person on the Okanagan Rail Trail reported a rolled-over vehicle in the area. The driver of the vehicle had been ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later in the investigation, CCTV footage from the area showed the crash occurred at about 12:30 a.m. when the vehicle collided with an object on the side of the road.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. investigated the incident to determine if the RCMP's conduct contributed to the death of the driver, but the police watchdog agency determined the driver would likely have died whether the first officer found the vehicle or not.

“A post-mortem examination of the deceased revealed extensive injuries which would have resulted in a rapid death. As such, the man would likely have died well before the initial call to police was made, approximately 45 minutes after the collision,” the IIO said in a report published Friday.

“In addition, IIO investigators confirmed that the resting location of the vehicle could not be observed from the highway where it went off the road near the John Hindle Road off ramp. The collision location error would therefore not have changed this unfortunate outcome.”

On the day of the crash, Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP told Castanet that “this collision was not reported when it occurred.”

The fatal crash closed the highway for several hours.