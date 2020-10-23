Police seize drugs, weapons and cash from Rutland home

Photo: RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is announcing the seizure of drugs and weapons from a home in Rutland.

Officers raided a home Friday in the 100-block of Taylor Road in connection to an investigation into drug trafficking in Kelowna’s downtown core and the Rutland area.

“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, LSD and MDMA” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “Our officers also seized weapons and various drug paraphernalia items commonly used in the trafficking of controlled substances from inside the residence, along with an undisclosed amount of Canadian and American currency.”

A 46-year-old Kelowna man was arrested and has been released on a promise to appear at a future court date. The investigation remains ongoing and will be forwarded to federal prosecutors when it concludes.