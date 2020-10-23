Hwy 33 reopens after several crashes, icy conditions

Photo: Laura Bensler Highway 33 just past the Idabel Lake turnoff

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP tell Castanet that the collisions on Highway 33 near Idabel Lake have now been cleared.



"The vehicles that had slid off the road and collided on Highway 33 have been cleared and the road is reopened. Conditions are still extremely icy, and police advise motorists should slow down and drive to weather conditions," Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

ORIGINAL 12:02 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP says Highway 33 is closed near Idabel Lake due to treacherous conditions.

Police are telling the public to stay away from Highway 33 until the road is reopened. Travel past Idabel Lake and McCulloch Road turnoff is not possible.

“Conditions are extremely icy, and numerous vehicles have slid off the road or collided,” RCMP said in an alert.

No information on the severity of the collisions is available at this time, but a Castanet reader says one of the crashes involves a tractor trailer across the road.