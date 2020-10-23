163427
162923
Kelowna  

Hwy 33 closed near Idabel Lake due to treacherous conditions

Crashes close Hwy 33

Story: 314271

The Kelowna RCMP says Highway 33 is closed near Idabel Lake due to treacherous conditions. 

Police are telling the public to stay away from Highway 33 until the road is reopened. Travel past Idabel Lake and McCulloch Road turnoff is not possible.

“Conditions are extremely icy, and numerous vehicles have slid off the road or collided,” RCMP said in an alert.

No information on the severity of the collisions is available at this time, but a Castanet reader says one of the crashes involves a tractor trailer across the road. 

