Controlled burns planned for Joe Rich area

Photo: RDCO

If you see smoke in the Joe Rich area next week, it's likely a planned and controlled burn by the BC Wildfire Service.

The burn is set to take place Monday, Oct. 26 in the Joe Rich area on top of the ridge west of the Philpott Forest Service Road.

According to a news release from the BC Wildfire Service, the exact timing of the burns will depend on weather, site and venting conditions and snowfall. The burns will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation.

BC Wildfire Service staff will be on hand to control and monitor the fires.

The burns are being conducted to help rehabilitate areas affected by firefighting operations related to the Philpott Road wildfire, which burned 465 hectares in August 2017. Removing these piles of debris will help reduce future wildfire threats in the area.