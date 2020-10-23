163146
Kelowna  

Power outages in Central Okanagan as tree branches snap under weight of snow

Thousands without power

- | Story: 314264

UPDATE 11:40 a.m.

Two large power outages also have thousands of people in the dark on the Westside.

Roughly 3,800 BC Hydro customers are in the dark in Gellatly, WFN and South Boucherie.

The power has been out since about 11:10 a.m. and crews have been assigned to both outages. There is no estimate when power will be restored.

UPDATE: 11:25 a.m.

Hundreds of homes are now without power near Kelowna's downtown core Friday morning, as snow falls throughout the Interior. 

The power outage occurred just after 11 a.m., bordered between Gordon Drive, Spall Road, Clement Avenue and Harvey Avenue. Currently 1,353 homes are impacted by the outage, but FortisBC has not yet disclosed the cause. 

Another 11 homes are without power at the base of Dilworth Mountain, near Valley Road. FortisBC says that outage was caused by a downed tree on a power line.

ORIGINAL: 10:45 a.m.

Trees that haven't had a chance to drop their leaves yet are coming down under the weight of Friday morning's significant snowfall across the Interior.

Loud booms echoed across Kelowna's City Park Friday morning, as large branches snapped off under the weight of the soggy snow.

And City of Kelowna crews are busy cutting down the branches of the trees that line the downtown core's sidewalks, before the snow takes them down too.

The early-season snow means many deciduous trees haven't yet dropped their leaves. And with the wet, heavy snow expected to fall throughout the day, the extra weight could continue to topple trees.

“The trees are full of leaves, we haven't even had frost and now it's snowing like this,” said Doug Lundquist, meteorologist with Environment Canada. “I'm worried about the possibility of downed lines.”

No power outages have been reported around Kelowna as of 10:45 a.m. Friday morning.

