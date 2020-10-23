163427
Kelowna  

Suspect tries to torch bank lobby in Kelowna

Bank lobby lit on fire

- | Story: 314262

Police say someone lit a fire in the lobby of a financial institution last night in Kelowna.

RCMP were called to the 1800 block of Dilworth Drive at 11:30 p.m. by the Kelowna Fire Department, which was actively extinguishing the blaze when officers arrived.

“RCMP has initiated an investigation and have reason to believe that the fire was deliberately set,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “A witness saw a man fleeing the fire scene on foot. Thankfully no one was injured. We are now appealing to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area to contact us.”

The suspect was described as a man wearing a grey hoodie.

While police did not name the "financial institution," there are both ScotiaBank and BMO branches located within the 1800 block of Dilworth.

 If you have any information regarding this matter and have not yet spoken to police, or you have any information that may assist our investigators, you are urged to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

