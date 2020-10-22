Kelowna Landmark 7 project hits construction milestone

The final concrete pour for Kelowna's Landmark 7's parkade took place Thursday, marking a massive milestone in the project.

The Landmark District, located in midtown Kelowna, is a very important employment centre as its home to more than 200 businesses, employing approximately 3,500 people between the current six towers.

Now that the seven-level parkade is completed, the Stober Group will be shifting focus.

"Beginning next week, we start building the Landmark 7 tower on the south-west corner of the building," says commercial leasing and marketing agent Dallas Gray.

All levels of the new parkade will be integrated within the 23 storey Class A office tower that is expected to be complete in spring 2022. It will be the largest parkade and office tower between Calgary and Vancouver.

"We are so busy in the Landmark District," says Gray. "We do have less than one per cent vacancy right now so this tower is needed."

Existing tenants in the Landmark District are expected to grow and expand with this new tower, while also garnering new interest from Vancouver and beyond. The commercial space will feature restaurants, a fitness facility, seventh floor conference centre and more.

