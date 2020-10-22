164607
Kelowna  

Okanagan College hires Dr. Neil Fassina to be new president

College finds new president

- | Story: 314202

Okanagan College has found its new president.

Dr. Neil Fassina will take over for Jim Hamilton, who is retiring in the spring after 17 years at the helm. Dr. Fassina will come to the college from Alberta’s Athabasca University, where he served as president for the last four years.

“After a search that drew candidates from around the world, Okanagan College’s board of governors has selected a Canadian educator who has balanced classroom experience with leadership experience to lead Okanagan College into the next stage of its evolution and growth,” Okanagan College board of governors chair Gloria Morgan said in a press release.

“Dr. Fassina has an impressive curriculum vitae that speaks to innovation, growth and—most critically—the importance of student support and success.”

Dr. Fassina, who will start in his new role on April 1, was provost and vice-president of academics at Northern Alberta Institute of Technology from 2013 to 2016, and before that he was dean of the JR Shaw School of Business and School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts from 2011 to 2013.

He received a Ph.D. in organizational behaviour and human resource management from the University of Toronto in 2005 and a bachelor of science in psychology from the University of Calgary in 1999.

“I know that Okanagan College is an outstanding success story among Canadian post-secondaries,” Fassina said. “The values and approach that have fuelled such success were among the influences that convinced me that serving as president will allow me to join its remarkable cadre of team members and continue to grow our reputation as an institution driving social, cultural and economic development for the region, the province and the country.”

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163715
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4285307
150 Dewdney Cres.
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$599,000
more details
163498


163655


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Makeda
Makeda Kelowna SPCA >


153561


164630


Good News

Galleries
Some great things that have happened this year.
Good News (2)
Galleries
Calf in car wants a bite of corn
Must Watch
Not sure why there is a calf in the car but we aren’t mad...
Lily James stays quiet about Dominic West rumors as she makes first TV appearance since scandal
Showbiz
Lily James made her first television appearance since hitting...
Awesome Halloween decorations
Galleries
These people went all out on their Halloween decorating, and...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164141
162890