164209
164112
Kelowna  

COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna school grows to five cases

School outbreak grows to 5

- | Story: 314199

The COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna's École de l’Anse-au-sable has grown by two cases, with five cases now linked to the school. 

Tuesday, the French language school sent a letter to parents and students that an outbreak had been identified at the school, the first in B.C. since students were sent back to school in September. Initially, three cases had been identified.

On Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced an additional two cases have been linked to the school's outbreak, bringing the total cases to five. The positive tests have come from both staff and students at the school. 

To date, there have been 213 COVID-19 "exposure events" in B.C. schools, but an outbreak is declared when transmission of the virus within the school is identified. Dr. Henry said the first positive case at the school was identified over the weekend, and an investigation was started Sunday, but Interior Health didn't publicly report the case until Tuesday. 

The first COVID-positive person attended the school on Oct. 13, 14 and 15. Dr. Henry said the initial person may have contracted the virus from travellers in Kelowna who were from a different area of the province, but the outbreak investigation is ongoing. 

There are currently 160 people at the school who are self-isolating for 14 days, after coming into close contact with the COVID-positive people at the school. Dr. Henry said she's confident they've identified all of the exposures at the school. 

She added more students could be asked to self-isolate, or the school could potentially be shut down entirely, if more transmission is identified throughout the school, but she said that would be "unlikely" given what she knows about the outbreak. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

164189
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
3726325
720 Valley Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$534,900
more details
163401


162949


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Makeda
Makeda Kelowna SPCA >


153561


164258


Good News

Galleries
Some great things that have happened this year.
Good News (2)
Galleries
Calf in car wants a bite of corn
Must Watch
Not sure why there is a calf in the car but we aren’t mad...
Lily James stays quiet about Dominic West rumors as she makes first TV appearance since scandal
Showbiz
Lily James made her first television appearance since hitting...
Awesome Halloween decorations
Galleries
These people went all out on their Halloween decorating, and...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162626
163836