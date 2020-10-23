Okanagan pool industry bands together to help woman allegedly scammed by contractor

Sarita Patel

What was supposed to be a landscaping upgrade turned into a year-long nightmare for one Kelowna homeowner.

Susan Broadfoot, a single-mother and registered nurse at Kelowna General Hospital, noticed her neighbours getting some work done and approached the contractors to help with her renovations. But $32,000 and a year later, she claims nothing has been completed except the removal of a working pool.

Broadfoot says she asked Pyramid Pools initially for landscaping in the front yard and to add some boulders. Once they agreed, she asked for them to take a look at her backyard.

She says she requested they construct a concrete wall, deck and retaining wall. But after making some progress, Pyramid Pools owner Jarred Haymen told Broadfoot that her pool was damaged and needed to be replaced.

Broadfoot says Haymen told her it was rusted and the new concrete patio would result in her pool leaking. Broadfoot was not in the market for a new pool, but she "trusted them."

Broadfoot's pool was ripped out, leaving a gaping hold in her backyard. She says Pyramid Pools told her they would finish the job that she asked them to start in September 2019. But over the past 12 months, she claims they would "show up and move dirt from one end to the other and then leave."

Weeks would go by without Broadfoot seeing Haymen or his subcontractor.

Broadfoot claims materials were left on the street, leading to bylaw officers coming to the home. Workers would show up late at night while she was at work. One day, she was asked to move her vehicles on the street for a delivery that never came and she ended up being ticketed by bylaw.

Since then, she got in touch with another pool company, which assured her that the ripped-out pool had been in good condition as the liner had been replaced just a year prior.

Broadfoot tried calling the RCMP, but was told the matter should be settled with a civil lawsuit.

Frustrated, she decided to look for different companies to complete her project and reached out to Owen Wlodarczak of Reflection Pools

“We met on site here and talked a little bit and she told me the story about how she did have a pool there and now there’s no longer a pool there,” said Owen Wlodarczak, owner of Reflection Pools.

Wlodarczak says he spoke to the company who replaced Broadfoot’s liner, and confirmed the pool walls were in great shape and never needed to be replaced.

"I’m almost 25 years of being in this business I’ve never seen walls rusted or damaged beyond repair.”

At the site, they spoke at length about what she wanted in a new pool. He gave her a quote, but after hearing her story, Wlodarczak decided he needed to help.

“We talked a little bit about what had happened and what had gone on with the previous pool builder and we just felt like we wanted to do this pool for her. Things kind of went from there.”

That’s when the Okanagan pool industry banded together to help Broadfoot.

Latham Canada and Aquiform Distributors are picking up the cost of the pool kit which includes the steel structure and the liner. Pentair is covering the cost of the pump, filter and heater. K-Town Landscaping is helping with the dig and backfill. Dasher Mechanical is helping with gas hookups. Pool Patrol will be providing an automatic pool cover.

“Up here a lot of people have automatic pool safety covers, it’s an expense, it adds to the price of the pool,” Allan Horwood, owner of Pool Patrol.

“It’s something Susan never asked for but once again it just felt like an opportune time for us to give back to the community and give back to Susan and to help Owen complete the pool.

When asked how she felt with the gracious gift, Broadfoot said she’s struggling with her emotions.

“I feel ashamed of the choices I made and you know, it’s hard to feel deserving of that like I did this to myself and now I have all these people, you know out of their own goodwill, out of their own pockets wanting to help me,” said Broadfoot, who knows a pool is a luxury and not a necessity.

“She never asked for anything. In fact, she was quite humble when we came to her with this offer, she was almost embarrassed that she was receiving all of these resources that other people were still left high and dry,” added Horwood.

Broadfoot is telling her story so other residents don’t find themselves in the same situation.

“There’s this weird sensation or this feeling or thought process that goes through your head when you get a good deal, you don’t want to tell anybody - I think if it’s a good deal, it’s probably not a good deal.”

Horwood and Wlodarczak are encouraging any business that wants to get involved in this project to reach out.

When Castanet reached out to Jarred Haymen owner of Pyramid Pools, he said he wants to resolve the situation, but claims Broadfoot has stop responding to him.

"It's hard on my end to figure out what she would like to move forward with no hard feelings if she is unwilling to communicate," he said in a text message, but did not respond to additional request for comment.