Buck has been carrying fabric on antlers for weeks

A wayward deer spotted in the Upper Mission with something draped on its rack, appears to be soldiering on despite the antler impediment.

It's not entirely clear what's draped over the buck's antlers but it looks like a sleeping bag or possibly a tent.

Castanet has been receiving photos and updates about the buck seen in these photos with another deer.

Residents in Kelowna's Upper Mission are concerned for the buck's well-being and the incident has been reported to the BC Conservation Officer Service.

Aynsley Sanguin sent us these photos of the buck and its partner in the hills of the Upper Mission with Kelowna and the William R. Bennett bridge in the background.

"It has been at least six weeks, if not longer, that a buck has been wandering around the Upper Mission area with what looks like to be a very large blanket completely wrapped around his antlers. Many people in the area have contacted wildlife conservation without any success. I also contacted them this morning asking for their help, but never did hear anything back, unfortunately."

Patricia McKinley also managed to get some up-close shots of the buck that give a better look at the material wrapped around the buck's antlers, although it's still not clear exactly what the fabric is.



"My heart goes out to this poor buck who has had to carry around this large heavy blanket for weeks on end. It does seem to impair his vision and cover his face," Sanguin said.

The dangling impediment doesn't look like it has impacted the buck's ability to feed itself and it appears to have a companion.