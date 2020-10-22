164209
Kelowna  

New 'graffiti-proof' bathroom coming to Kelowna park

A fancy new bathroom is coming to Kelowna's Rowcliffe Park.

The former site of Kelowna Secondary School has been slowly transformed into Rowcliffe Park over the past several years, opening in the summer of 2019.

On Thursday, the City of Kelowna announced a new “Portland Loo” will be installed next to the park's playground, as a part of the final phase of park improvements.

The unique single-stall bathroom is designed for urban settings, and the city says the walls are “graffiti proof.”

The design was developed by a Portland company to “specifically to prevent problems that are commonly experienced with public toilets," and is "protected with an anti-graffiti clear coat."

The final phase of the park improvements also includes adding a curb, gutters and a sidewalk along Chapman Place.

Construction will begin next Monday and carry through to December. The playground and dog park will remain open during construction.

