The Myra Canyon Scare Park is back for another year

Do you ever wonder what lurks in the trees after dark? Well, you can find out at the Myra Canyon Scare Park, which is opening this Friday.

This year's outdoor scare park is the biggest yet with new attractions and interactive zones where visitors may need to defend themselves against scary creatures.

"During the summer for anyone who knows it, we're a tree-tops rope climbing course and ziplines and other types of adventures," says park owner Greg Fedoriuk. "We're having a scare park and basically it's a two part thing. One, to come out for Halloween and get scared walking through basically the middle of the forest and two, to get some exercise at Halloween and that also promotes what we do in the summer for the exercise aspect."

And while it is fun for the entire family, age appropriate scares will take place earlier in the evening.

"We usually ask what type of level scare you want," says Fedoriuk. "We suggest that if you're under seven or eight, to come from 5:30 to 7 p.m. because thats when theres no actors out there and you can actually just walk around and be spooked. But for the older crowd, definitely after 7 p.m. is the time to come."

Nights of operation run from 5:30 – 10 p.m. on October 23, 24, 29, 30, 31 and November 1st.

Tickets are available at Halloween Alley in Capri Mall, online at Eventbrite or at the door. General admission is $25 plus tax per person and children under the age of four are free. Visitors are reminded they will need to sign a waiver before entering the park and to bring a flashlight.

COVID-19 protocols are in place. The group you arrive with at the park is the group you will go through the entire course with. Fire pits are also placed throughout to keep people warm.