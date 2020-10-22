Route maps released for Kelowna's haunted house turned parade

Photo: Contributed

Route maps have been released for one of Kelowna's most popular haunted house attractions turned parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community liaison of the group Clarence Johnson says although the house has been very successful in previous years, it just wasn't possible this year due to social distancing requirements.

"We decided to do the haunted parade because we couldn’t do the haunted house, obviously. 5,000 people just makes it too difficult to control crowds going through, so therefore we thought about it and one of our people that helps out with the haunted house came up with the parade idea and because people were doing the birthday parades, that’s why we decided let’s take the haunted house and put it on the road."

Decorated Halloween vehicles "securely identified" for security purposes will drive through various neighbourhoods in the city at the following times, in order of direction from start to finish:

Mission/Kettle Valley - Friday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

945 Grenfell Rd., Guishigan Rd., Gordon Dr., Lexington Dr., Lakeshore Rd., Hobson Rd., Hobson Cr., Sarsons Rd., Lakeshore Rd., Chute Lake Rd., Chute Lake Cr., Lark St., (start walking zone - Kettle Valley): Quilchena Dr, Providence Ave., McCarren Ave., (end walking zone), Chute Lake Rd., South Crest Dr., Lefevere Ave., (start walking zone) Albers St., Devonian Dr., Arborview Dr. (end walking zone), Gordon Dr., Vance Ave., Darin Crt., McClure Rd., Raymer Rd., Coronado Cr., Raymer Rd. & Gordon Dr.

Central - Saturday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

945 Grenfell Rd., Guishigan Rd., Gordon Dr., (start walking zone) 1255/1260 Raymer Ave. (Sunrise Village), (end walking zone), Gordon Dr., Guishigan Rd., Ethel St., Leon Ave., (assembling again behind Boys& Girls Club), Richter St., (start walking zone) Bernard Ave. Abbott St., City Park

Glenmore - Saturday, Oct. 31, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Royal View Dr., Mountain Dr., Kennedy St., Tronson Dr., High Rd., Caldow St., Spruceview Pl., Spruceglen Dr., Glenmeadows Rd., Yates Rd., Ballou Rd., Moubray Rd., Crossridge Cr., Biggar Rd., Cross Rd., Drysdale Blvd., Kane Rd., Valley Rd., Yates Rd. 550 Yates Rd.

Rutland - Saturday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Springvalley Elementary, Ziprick Rd., Terai Rd., Taylor Rd., Collison Rd., Gramiak Rd., Elwyn Rd., Gertsmar Rd., Theodora Rd., Tataryn Rd., Hollydell Rd., Hollywood Rd. S., Springfield Rd., Rutland Rd. S., (start walk zone Gemini Rd.), Dougall Rd. S., Holbrook Rd. W., (end walk zone), Rutland Rd. S., Husch Rd., Molnar Rd., Holbrook Rd. E., Brighton Rd., Milton Rd., Molnar Rd., Hwy 33 E., Muir Rd., Myron Rd., Merrifield Rd., Hardie Rd., Craig Rd., McCurdy Rd., Knorr Rd., Pearson Rd., Tartan Rd., Froelich Rd., McIntosh Rd., Houghton Rd., Ben Lee Park.

The Haunted Parades will raise funds for Mamas for Mamas, and accepting cash donations as well as items.

For further updates and maps, visit the Facebook page.