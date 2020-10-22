Kelowna man arrested for series of break-ins last week

Photo: File photo

A man was arrested in connection to three break-ins over three days in Kelowna last week.

Just before 4 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 11, a home was broken into on the 2000 block of Richter Street, and, among other things, keys to the family's 2020 Toyota Rav4 were taken. The new SUV was stolen from the property.

The next morning, a business on the 100 block of Hollywood Road South was broken into and a cash register and money was taken.

The following morning, on Oct. 13, a coffee shop on the 2900 block of Pandosy Street was also broken into and a safe with an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

Later that afternoon, RCMP officers located the stolen Rav4 in an alley in downtown Kelowna, and Bradford Cummins, the alleged driver of the vehicle, was arrested at the scene without incident.

“Further investigation led our officers to be able to link the suspect to all three of these incidents,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay of the Kelowna RCMP.

Cummins has been charged with three counts of breaking and entering, one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and one count of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

The 56-year-old man has remained in custody, although he was scheduled for a bail hearing in Kelowna court Thursday morning.

“These offences are very serious in nature and have an impact on businesses and victims. The Kelowna RCMP will work tirelessly to solve these investigations in order that they receive closure and that subjects responsible be brought to justice."

Cummins has a lengthy criminal record, and was most recently convicted of three 2018 breaking and entering offences in Kelowna. He was sentenced to two years in jail for those crimes.

