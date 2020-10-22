164607
Kelowna  

Kelowna photographer scores big on Scratch & Win ticket

Photographer's $100k win

A Kelowna photographer is $100,000 richer this morning after striking gold on a Luxury Crossword Scratch & Win ticket.

Diane Galbraith was walking home after purchasing her ticket from the Shoppers Drug Mart on Bernard Ave. when she decided to give her ticket a scratch.

“I started to see the words come up and didn’t believe it at first,” she says.

Galbraith checked her ticket multiple times to check she hadn't mistaken the win, and once realizing she did in fact win the $100,000, shared the news with her sister. 

“I showed my sister my screen...she was flabbergasted and her first words were ‘No way’.”

As for how she'll spend the money, Galbraith says she plans to treat herself to a new camera, as well as some new bedding.

