Kelowna  

Wanted man arrested in stolen truck in Rutland

The Kelowna RCMP says a wanted man is now is custody after being caught in a stolen truck in Rutland. 

Police were called on Oct. 20 by a resident who had their Chevrolet Silverado pickup stolen from the 400-block of Rutland Road South. 

The next day at about 4:15 pm., an officer spotted the truck in Rutland. Other Mounties flooded the area and located the vehicle in a parking lot along Highway 33. Two occupants were arrested for possession of stolen property. 

During the arrest officers found the driver, a 38-year-old Kelowna man, was prohibited from driving and had a warrant for his arrest. He is being held in custody while the file is forwarded to provincial prosecutors. 

If you have further information regarding this matter, you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

 

