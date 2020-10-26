RDCO shares tips on how to properly dispose of your pumpkins after Halloween

Photo: Contributed

Once Halloween is over, you may be wondering what you should do with your pumpkins.

There are a number of things you can do with your leftover pumpkins such as tossing it into your backyard compost.

“Pumpkins are high in nitrogen, an excellent material to add to your backyard compost bin,” says waste reduction facilitator Rae Stewart with the RDCO Waste Reduction Office.

“If you chop your pumpkin up into small pieces with some fall leaves, it will break down just that much faster. Next spring you’ll have a great nutrient rich soil amendment to add to your flower beds or veggie patch.”

If you don't compost, you can put your pumpkin in your yard waste cart for the next pickup. If your pumpkin is still in good condition after Halloween, you can also use it in baking or soup making.

If you paint your pumpkin instead of carving it, you must place those in your garbage cart or you can scrape off the paint and the rest can go into compost or your yard waste cart.

Yard waste pickup will be running until the end of December.