163146
163990
Kelowna  

RDCO shares tips on how to properly dispose of your pumpkins after Halloween

Disposing of your pumpkins

- | Story: 314105

Once Halloween is over, you may be wondering what you should do with your pumpkins.

There are a number of things you can do with your leftover pumpkins such as tossing it into your backyard compost.

“Pumpkins are high in nitrogen, an excellent material to add to your backyard compost bin,” says waste reduction facilitator Rae Stewart with the RDCO Waste Reduction Office.

“If you chop your pumpkin up into small pieces with some fall leaves, it will break down just that much faster. Next spring you’ll have a great nutrient rich soil amendment to add to your flower beds or veggie patch.”

If you don't compost, you can put your pumpkin in your yard waste cart for the next pickup. If your pumpkin is still in good condition after Halloween, you can also use it in baking or soup making. 

If you paint your pumpkin instead of carving it, you must place those in your garbage cart or you can scrape off the paint and the rest can go into compost or your yard waste cart.

Yard waste pickup will be running until the end of December.                                                   

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163177
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4301767
#22 6100 Old Vernon Rd
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$499,900
more details
163715


164836


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Rae
Rae Kelowna SPCA >


153561


162291


Sneaky dog cleans up after dinner

Must Watch
This dog has no shame in licking up the leftovers.
Monday Morning Time Waster
Daily Dose
Start your Monday browsing the internet!
Monday Morning Time Waster (2)
Daily Dose
Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti split
Showbiz
Iggy Azalea is a single mom and plans to raise son Onyx alone.
Baby laughs like a sheep
Must Watch
He sounds like a mini Chewbacca.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160777
163259