Okanagan College students engineer a safer way to celebrate Halloween

With all of the encouragement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to find creative COVID-19 friendly ways to celebrate this Halloween, a group of engineering students have come up with their own solution.

Okanagan College students Myles Derksen, Randy McFarland and Chase Seale are the creators of a 3D printed tool attaching to the end of broom or mop sticks, allowing the user to collect candy in a handsfree fashion.

In the spirit of Halloween, the group has created three designs for the tool - a pumpkin, a witch's hat and a cauldron - and they're hoping the community will get on board.

"With Halloween coming up and the kids already going through a lot this year with changes, we figured this would be a fun way to maintain social distancing while keeping Halloween alive," says Derksen.

"There's a lot we can do with 3D printing, so it's fun to get creative and see people's dreams become reality."

The actual modelling took between four and five hours, says Seale, followed by prototyping to fit a wide variety of broomsticks.

It took between up to four iterations to perfect the sizes before the group took to printing, which takes about three hours for one tool.

The group utilized a biodegradable and recyclable bioplastic made from renewable sources, making it also environmentally-friendly.

McFarland says they hope it will make Halloween the fun and exciting celebration families know it to be.

"With this tool, kids won't be scared when they go out, or parents will be more allowing of their children to go out and do this.

"I just want it to be an experience where they don’t have to worry so much, and we can follow the social distancing practices that we're being told to do."

If you're interested in purchasing the tool valued at about $12, visit the 3D Okanagan Facebook page.