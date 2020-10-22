164209
164112
Kelowna  

Fundraiser set up to help Kelowna mother get emergency dental surgery

Mom needs dental surgery

- | Story: 314092

The community is rallying behind a Kelowna mother of six who is in need of emergency dental surgery.

Marlo Fieldt grew up in the foster care system which resulted in her health often being neglected, including her dental health.

Recently, Fieldt learned that she requires emergency dental surgery, costing more than $6,000. Her family friend Juliet Kaczmarek started a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of raising the funds needed for the surgery.

"She's taking a Tylenol prior to eating every time and seeing the pain that she's in just really triggered me," says Kaczmarek. 

"It was seeing the sadness on her face that just made me want to give her an option, cause I feel like she didn't really feel like she had an option. She wasn't able to afford the surgery."

The GoFundMe campaign raised more than $1,000 in the first 24 hours and Kaczmarek says that it is a prime example of just how loved and valued Fieldt is, in the community.

"She's usually prioritizing others over herself so I think a lot of people know her in the community through that. She's always been so selfless, always caring for others, always caring for her children," says Kaczmarek.

Aside from working full time and caring for her children, Fieldt has volunteered with Mamas for Mamas and has also helped deliver 100 babies when acting as a Doula. 

All funds raised through GoFundMe will go towards her emergency dental surgery scheduled for Nov. 6. To date, $2,175 has been raised of the $6,440 goal.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163498
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4281273
20 4520 Gallaghers Lookout
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$729,000
more details
164189


164631


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Makeda
Makeda Kelowna SPCA >


163501


160972


Good News

Galleries
Some great things that have happened this year.
Good News (2)
Galleries
Calf in car wants a bite of corn
Must Watch
Not sure why there is a calf in the car but we aren’t mad...
Lily James stays quiet about Dominic West rumors as she makes first TV appearance since scandal
Showbiz
Lily James made her first television appearance since hitting...
Awesome Halloween decorations
Galleries
These people went all out on their Halloween decorating, and...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162180
163259