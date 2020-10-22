Fundraiser set up to help Kelowna mother get emergency dental surgery

Photo: Contributed Marlo Fieldt and her daughter.

The community is rallying behind a Kelowna mother of six who is in need of emergency dental surgery.

Marlo Fieldt grew up in the foster care system which resulted in her health often being neglected, including her dental health.

Recently, Fieldt learned that she requires emergency dental surgery, costing more than $6,000. Her family friend Juliet Kaczmarek started a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of raising the funds needed for the surgery.

"She's taking a Tylenol prior to eating every time and seeing the pain that she's in just really triggered me," says Kaczmarek.

"It was seeing the sadness on her face that just made me want to give her an option, cause I feel like she didn't really feel like she had an option. She wasn't able to afford the surgery."

The GoFundMe campaign raised more than $1,000 in the first 24 hours and Kaczmarek says that it is a prime example of just how loved and valued Fieldt is, in the community.

"She's usually prioritizing others over herself so I think a lot of people know her in the community through that. She's always been so selfless, always caring for others, always caring for her children," says Kaczmarek.

Aside from working full time and caring for her children, Fieldt has volunteered with Mamas for Mamas and has also helped deliver 100 babies when acting as a Doula.

All funds raised through GoFundMe will go towards her emergency dental surgery scheduled for Nov. 6. To date, $2,175 has been raised of the $6,440 goal.