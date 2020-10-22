163427
Kelowna  

A large development, including nearly 250 homes, planned for base of Knox Mtn.

Large build near Knox Mtn.

More rental housing could be coming soon to the Clifton Road area of Kelowna.

A proposal, put forth by Kerkhoff Construction, would see the creation of 238 rental units within four apartment buildings on Cara Glen Court at the base of Knox Mountain.

Included in the mix would be 16 three-bedroom units and approximately one hundred two-bedroom units.

City council will be asked to give its blessing to the project at its regular meeting Tuesday evening.

In a report accompanying the application, staff indicate the development is compliant with city zoning regulations relative to parking and floor area ratio but require several variances to achieve the proposed design and desired number of dwelling units.

Those include building height, width and setbacks, which planning staff say they support.

The development, if approved, would be situated next to a recently completed six-lot subdivision on Clifton Road.

