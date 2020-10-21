164501
Kelowna  

Local man selling golf putter made from '100 authentic' bull penis

Picture it: You've had a great drive off the tee, followed up by an even better chip onto the green and your birdie is all lined up. You walk confidently up to your ball, pull out your bull penis-turned-putter from your bag, and drain the ball. The crowd goes wild.

This could be your reality, after Summerland resident Bob Jones listed a “one-of-a-kind putter” on the Kelowna & Area Buy, Sell and Swap Facebook page Wednesday.

“It's kind of unique for sure, it's kind of neat,” Jones said laughing. He finds it particularly lucky for that “magic put.”

He bought the putter about 10 years ago from a store in Spokane, Wash., and has actually used the conversation starter on the course every now and then over the years.

He says most of the people he's played with don't believe him when he tells them about it. But for the nonbelievers, the putter has a plaque which reads, “A Ross Taylor Original: Made from the reproductive organ of a bull.” An American coin from 1903 is also set in the putter's shaft.

The Ross Taylor Originals website, which also sells bull penis canes and shoe horns, says the “100% authentic” reproductive organs” are “sanitary and safe.”

“The reproductive organs are all cleaned, sterilized and dried on the stabilizing rod in order to create the necessary adhesion. Each product is then stained and completely covered with industrial strength marine quality varnish.”

The organs are sourced from “various meat packing plants” and “various managed buffalo herds.”

