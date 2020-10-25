Local winery hosts local talent to raise money for local charities

Photo: Priest Creek Family Estate Winery

Local performers not only got a stage to perform on over the summer, but they did it for a good cause.



Priest Creek Family Estate Winery hosted 15 performers, mostly youth, over 13 weeks this summer at their winery to showcase some local talent. The local artists along with the winery raised funds and donated them to a charity of the performer's choice.



"We are very excited and proud to share that together we donated just under $10,000 to the following charities: BC Children’s Mental Health, Vancouver Brain Injury, Ainsley Wood Fund, Cancer Society, Johana’s House, SPCA, The Foundry, Ozaham House, Canadian Mental Health, Mama’s for Mama’s, Justice Mission and the Kelowna Woman’s Shelter," explains Jane Sawin, owner of Priest Creek Family Estate Winery.



Music in the Vineyard had a variety of artists such as Scotty Berg, Jordan Poteous, Alexis Watson, Maia Rodgers, and many more.



With COVID-19 many local artists had to cancel all of their live events and with the winery emphasizing the importance of family they wanted to open their backyard for the community and give the youth a platform to perform - all for a good cause.



Sawin says the plan is to bring this initiative back next year as long as the talent is available.



"I would love to continue it next season as it was very well received and I think it's important to give back to the community," she adds.