Kelowna  

Okanagan bands concert set to premiere virtually

Live music is hard to come by these days, but a broadcast of a recent concert featuring local Okanagan bands is debuting Thursday night.

Last month, a crowdless show was held at the Kelowna Actors Studio with Kelowna's Post Modern Connection and Jodie B with Nique Blue, along with Kamloops' Mother Sun. Thursday night, the show will be broadcast online.

“I knew I wanted to record in a venue that was unique, something that people would be like, 'wow, that’s in Kelowna?' The Actors Studio definitely delivered,” said Kris Hargrave, concert producer with Hubbub Live.

“Music lovers are yearning for live shows, and while this isn’t quite the same, I really wanted this show to be special. It has been a tough year for the music industry and we are all going to need to get creative in developing more opportunities for artists.”

Hargrave is one half of the duo that organized Rock Creek's Ponderosa Music Festival for several years, until the popular festival's last iteration in 2018.

Hargrave produced the recent show in partnership with MusicBC's Let’s Hear It! Live concert series, which provides grants to those looking to hold events.

Local musicians have been trying to adjust to a world where large crowds packed close together just isn't possible. Last month, Kelowna's Lucky Monkey played a live-streamed show from the Kelowna Community Theatre. The show, put on by the Rebellious Unicorns Production Company, was set to be the first in a series of similar shows, but it's unclear if future similar shows will be held. 

The virtual premiere of Hargrave's recent show will be broadcast over Facebook. To RSVP, head here.

