Kelowna  

Air Canada putting all-business-class jets into service in Kelowna this winter

Swanky jets to land at YLW

Air Canada is putting its fleet of jets typically used by sports teams, pop stars and the very rich into service at a handful of destinations this winter, including Kelowna.

The all-business-class Jetz charter aircraft are now available to customers on commercial flights between Toronto and Kelowna. 

Each of the airline’s four Airbus A319 Jetz aircraft are configured with 58 business-class seats, less than half the normal number of seats for the aircraft.

"Air Canada is very pleased to offer its customers a unique opportunity to travel like a pro athlete or a VIP and experience our premium Jetz service. Customers booking on a Jetz flight will enjoy such amenities as its all-Business Class seating configuration, upgraded meal service, and shorter boarding and deplaning times. These features, combined with Jetz's other attributes, create a private-jet-like experience," said Mark Galardo, vice president of network planning and alliances at Air Canada.

Prices on the flights between Toronto and Kelowna start at roughly $2,200 return. 

While flying on an Air Canada Jetz flight, families and groups also have the option to book four facing seats with a table in the middle. Ipads for entertainment are complementary and customers will receive priority check-in and security clearance meaning boarding takes place just 35 minutes before departure.

Booking details can be found here.

