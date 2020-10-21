Air Canada putting all-business-class jets into service in Kelowna this winter

Photo: Air Canada Air Canada Airbus A319 Jetz aircraft

Air Canada is putting its fleet of jets typically used by sports teams, pop stars and the very rich into service at a handful of destinations this winter, including Kelowna.

The all-business-class Jetz charter aircraft are now available to customers on commercial flights between Toronto and Kelowna.

Each of the airline’s four Airbus A319 Jetz aircraft are configured with 58 business-class seats, less than half the normal number of seats for the aircraft.

"Air Canada is very pleased to offer its customers a unique opportunity to travel like a pro athlete or a VIP and experience our premium Jetz service. Customers booking on a Jetz flight will enjoy such amenities as its all-Business Class seating configuration, upgraded meal service, and shorter boarding and deplaning times. These features, combined with Jetz's other attributes, create a private-jet-like experience," said Mark Galardo, vice president of network planning and alliances at Air Canada.

Prices on the flights between Toronto and Kelowna start at roughly $2,200 return.

While flying on an Air Canada Jetz flight, families and groups also have the option to book four facing seats with a table in the middle. Ipads for entertainment are complementary and customers will receive priority check-in and security clearance meaning boarding takes place just 35 minutes before departure.

Booking details can be found here.