One person tests positive for COVID-19 following event hosted by Liberal candidate Renee Merrifield

Exposure at candidate event

A person who attended a "community gathering" at the home of Kelowna-Mission Liberal candidate Renee Merrifield has tested positive for COVID-19.

Merrifield's campaign manager, Rob Murphy confirmed to Castanet News of a possible exposure to the virus a week ago.

Murphy says Merrifield hosted an outdoor event last Wednesday evening with a group of "concerned people who just wanted to meet her and get to know who she was."

"The event was under 20 people, and it took place following public health guidelines with respect to it being outdoors," he said.

"Everybody was social distanced. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer were all utilized."

Murphy says the campaign was made aware on Monday that someone who had attended the gathering had subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

"We've been in touch with that individual as well as everybody that was at that particular gathering.

"Renee has had no symptoms, and was advised by Interior Health that after the number of days that had gone by, that she is unlikely to need a test because she's not exhibiting any symptoms.

"She has been taking additional precautions to limit her transmission of anything. She wears a mask everywhere she goes, she hand sanitizes, and she really hasn't been doing any events where she has been anywhere near anybody."

Murphy says Merrifield is not self-isolating because she is not exhibiting symptoms.

But, he says the campaign has not been doing many public events, and when she is out in public, Merrifield always wears a mask.

He says he doesn't believe Merrifield informed those at Tuesday's all-candidates forum of the possible exposure. However, he added extra measures were put in place to ensure everyone attending the forum did so safely.

