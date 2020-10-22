Trial of prolific offender pushed to next year, after beginning last week

Photo: Sean Thomas John Aronson was seriously injured in a crash in September 2019.

The trial for a Kelowna man who allegedly caused a serious crash on Highway 97 in September 2019 will be delayed another four months, after the trial started last week. And he'll remain in custody until then.

Just hours after he was released from custody on Sept. 23, 2019, John Aronson allegedly got behind the wheel of a vehicle, which he was prohibited from, and fled from police, resulting in a serious crash that left with him significant injuries, including many broken bones.

No one else suffered serious physical injuries, although one driver involved testified the psychological trauma kept him away from work for a year.

Emergency crews were forced to cut Aronson from the vehicle and he was taken to Kelowna General Hospital. He has remained in custody ever since.

Aronson's trial on a number of driving offences began last Tuesday, and was scheduled to last three days. But the trial has taken longer than expected.

The trial has been set to continue on Feb. 8, 2021, for an additional two days, but Aronson will remain in custody until then.

Aronson is no stranger to the criminal justice system, and following his release from custody in September 2019, RCMP officers began tailing him immediately.

He has a lengthy adult record dating back to 2006, when he was just 18 years old. He was shot by police during a high-profile arrest at the Orchard Park shopping centre parking lot in January 2019, while he tried to escape police at a Rutland home in April 2018.