162805
152299
Kelowna  

Interior Health has declared COVID-19 outbreak at École de l’Anse-au-sable school in Kelowna: letter to parents

COVID 'outbreak' at school

- | Story: 314031

What was first believed to be a single COVID-19 exposure at the French-language École de l’Anse-au-sable school in Kelowna has now been declared an outbreak.

In a letter to students and parents obtained by Castanet News, Interior Health says it has "declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at École de l’Anse-au-sable."

The letter goes on to say due to the "ongoing risk of transmission, all students and staff from Maternelle (kindergarten) to Grade 3 (M. Adrien's class) have been asked to remain home and self-isolate until the end of the day on Nov. 4."

This would be the first declared outbreak at any school in the province since students returned to class in early September.

An "exposure" is when someone who attended the school tested positive for COVID-19 and does not mean the disease was transmitted. An "outbreak" is declared when health authorities have determined transmission in a school setting.

Officials with Interior Health were unable to speak directly on the contents of the letter, but indicated the health authority is investigating.

"I know they are investigating developments relating to that school, and I also know later this afternoon, Interior Health will release an update with additional details," the official stated.

The letter indicated other students up to Grade 12 are not considered exposed at this time, and are able to attend regular classes at the school.

"If you did not receive a phone call or letter, your child could continue to attend school," the letter stated.

"If you or your child develop any symptoms of COVID-19, please ensure that the affected person isolates and then calls Kelowna Community Collection Centre at 250-469-6985 for an appointment to assess for COVID-19.

Those people are asked to indicate they are associated with the school outbreak. Interior Health says additional health measures will be implemented if necessary.

École de l’Anse-au-sable is part of School District 93 which encompasses 40 French-language schools across the province.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4296945
749 Francis Avenue
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$749,000
more details
162647


161329


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dolly
Dolly Kelowna SPCA >


153561




A perfect landing

Must Watch
Guy attempts bottle flip and it lands perfectly.
Weird Wednesday- October 21, 2020
Daily Dose
A gallery packing with weirdness, what more could you want?
Weird Wednesday- October 21, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Kris Jenner blames social media for end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Showbiz
Kris Jenner has blamed social media for the end of Keeping Up...
Cat waving at owner
Must Watch
Good morning!


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164311
163836