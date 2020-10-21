Interior Health has declared COVID-19 outbreak at École de l’Anse-au-sable school in Kelowna: letter to parents

Photo: Google Street View

What was first believed to be a single COVID-19 exposure at the French-language École de l’Anse-au-sable school in Kelowna has now been declared an outbreak.

In a letter to students and parents obtained by Castanet News, Interior Health says it has "declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at École de l’Anse-au-sable."

The letter goes on to say due to the "ongoing risk of transmission, all students and staff from Maternelle (kindergarten) to Grade 3 (M. Adrien's class) have been asked to remain home and self-isolate until the end of the day on Nov. 4."

This would be the first declared outbreak at any school in the province since students returned to class in early September.

An "exposure" is when someone who attended the school tested positive for COVID-19 and does not mean the disease was transmitted. An "outbreak" is declared when health authorities have determined transmission in a school setting.

Officials with Interior Health were unable to speak directly on the contents of the letter, but indicated the health authority is investigating.

"I know they are investigating developments relating to that school, and I also know later this afternoon, Interior Health will release an update with additional details," the official stated.

The letter indicated other students up to Grade 12 are not considered exposed at this time, and are able to attend regular classes at the school.

"If you did not receive a phone call or letter, your child could continue to attend school," the letter stated.

"If you or your child develop any symptoms of COVID-19, please ensure that the affected person isolates and then calls Kelowna Community Collection Centre at 250-469-6985 for an appointment to assess for COVID-19.

Those people are asked to indicate they are associated with the school outbreak. Interior Health says additional health measures will be implemented if necessary.

École de l’Anse-au-sable is part of School District 93 which encompasses 40 French-language schools across the province.