3 coronavirus cases at Kelowna school, 160 self-isolating

UPDATE 4:30 p.m.

Interior Health has released more information on the COVID-19 outbreak at a Kelowna French-language school.

The health authority says the exposure at École de l’Anse-au-sable occurred “after members of the school community mixed with select cohorts and one another, while others mixed during a break.”

As a result, about 160 members of the school community may have been exposed to the coronavirus and are self-isolating.

“The individuals who are self-isolating were physically and administratively separate from the rest of the school community,” IH says, adding they continue to investigate the outbreak.

“Our medical health officers are providing support to the school administrators, staff, students and families.”

More information will be released during Dr. Bonnie Henry’s update Thursday afternoon.

UPDATE 3:40 p.m.

The provincial government has confirmed three members of the École de l'Anse-au-sable school community tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, 160 students, teachers and staff were told to isolate for 14 days and monitor for symptoms.

The outbreak is the first to take place in a school in the entire province.

No additional information was released.

ORIGINAL 12 p.m.

What was first believed to be a single COVID-19 exposure at the French-language École de l’Anse-au-sable school in Kelowna has now been declared an outbreak.

In a letter to students and parents obtained by Castanet News, Interior Health says it has "declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at École de l’Anse-au-sable."

The letter goes on to say due to the "ongoing risk of transmission, all students and staff from Maternelle (kindergarten) to Grade 3 (M. Adrien's class) have been asked to remain home and self-isolate until the end of the day on Nov. 4."

This would be the first declared outbreak at any school in the province since students returned to class in early September.

An "exposure" is when someone who attended the school tested positive for COVID-19 and does not mean the disease was transmitted. An "outbreak" is declared when health authorities have determined transmission in a school setting.

Officials with Interior Health were unable to speak directly on the contents of the letter, but indicated the health authority is investigating.

"I know they are investigating developments relating to that school, and I also know later this afternoon, Interior Health will release an update with additional details," the official stated.

The letter indicated other students up to Grade 12 are not considered exposed at this time, and are able to attend regular classes at the school.

"If you did not receive a phone call or letter, your child could continue to attend school," the letter stated.

"If you or your child develop any symptoms of COVID-19, please ensure that the affected person isolates and then calls Kelowna Community Collection Centre at 250-469-6985 for an appointment to assess for COVID-19.

Those people are asked to indicate they are associated with the school outbreak. Interior Health says additional health measures will be implemented if necessary.

École de l’Anse-au-sable is part of School District 93 which encompasses 40 French-language schools across the province.