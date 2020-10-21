Flair Airlines flights from Kelowna and Prince George on COVID watch list

Photo: Glacier Media

Coronavirus exposure alerts have been issued for two new flights in the B.C. Interior.

The BC Centre for Disease Control lists an Oct. 12 Flair Airlines flight from Kelowna to Edmonton and an Oct. 13 Flair flight from Prince George to Edmonton as having passengers with confirmed COVID-19 cases onboard.

Affected rows on the Kelowna flight are rows 24-30. On the Prince George flight, they are rows 10-16.

Passengers are advised to monitor for symptoms.

Passengers seated in the affected rows should be considered high risk "due to their proximity to the case."

This follows another Kelowna flight exposure on Oct. 10, on WestJet Flight 182 from YLW to Calgary.

The latest Prince George flight is the sixth in or out of that city that has been exposed to the virus.

Five recent Vancouver flights are also listed on the BC CDC site.

Photo: BC CDC