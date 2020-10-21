164607
Kelowna  

RCMP investigating after two cattle found dead on Postill Lake Rd.

Cattle struck, left for dead

Story: 314003

Kelowna RCMP are investigating after finding two dead cattle on Postill Lake Rd on October 18.

RCMP say the cattle were not harvested and they believe the cattle were struck by a vehicle about 2.5 kilometres up the gravel portion of Postill Lake Road in Kelowna.

Frontline officers attended and located the two dead cattle. The owner of the cattle has been identified and has confirmed they were on the open range in the area.

“These cattle were not harvested, and it is believed they may have been struck by a vehicle,” says Cpl. Cory Lepine of the Livestock Section of the RCMP. “We are attempting to determine how they came to their death and are appealing to the public for assistance.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the RCMP Livestock Section at 250-314-1800.

