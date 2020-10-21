164501
Kelowna  

Former SEKID and SOMID to pay more for water integration in 2021

Water integration fee rising

- | Story: 313998

The cost to homeowners within the former SEKID and SOMID water utility will be going up in 2021 to fund the nearly $100 million water integration project.

City council has approved an increase in the monthly project fee from $32 to $40.

That could change again by the end of 2022 once the entire cost of the project is known. However, city infrastructure director Alan Newcombe says he believes the $40 monthly charge will be very close to the final fee those residents will pay.

The fee is being collected to repay money borrowed from the water utility reserve to pay for the city's portion of the water integration project.

Those funds are being paid back over 20 years.

Mayor Colin Basran told council he believes the additional project fee should have been closer to $40 all along.

"The $32 fee was implemented by the former SEKID board with, I would say, not as much consultation as we would have liked,' the mayor stated.

"And, had that happened, it wouldn't have been $32. I would have been higher, which is where it should have been in the first place."

Residents were informed of the likelihood of an increase in the project fee when it was first implemented two years ago, however, councillors believed those affected residents should be notified again and reminded that increase is coming.

Newcombe says the total value of the project now sits at $98 million after the city received an additional $12 million grant from the province to initiate Phase 2 work, including including transmission main and reservoir expansions.

That work is expected to begin in the spring of 2021.

Newcombe says other phase 2 work, including the Westpoint transmission main and the KVR reservoir upgrades are underway, and should be complete by the spring.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

161831
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4109099
11 2175 Shannon Ridge Dr
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$534,900
more details


162948


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dolly
Dolly Kelowna SPCA >


163501


163143


Kris Jenner blames social media for end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Showbiz
Kris Jenner has blamed social media for the end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. It was announced earlier this year that...
Cat waving at owner
Must Watch
Good morning!
Gopher pops out of hole to give doggy a kiss
Must Watch
Well here is a very unlikely animal friendship. Check it out as a...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Daily morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162761
162890