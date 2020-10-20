164209
Kelowna  

Swimco closes all stores nationally, including Kelowna

Retailer closes for good

Another Canadian retailer has fallen victim to COVID-19. 

Swimco, which had a location in Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall, shut down permanently earlier this month.

“After 45 years in business, Swimco must close its doors. Thank you for all the support and memories you gave us during this adventure,” the company’s website says.

“Canada is a country built on family business, and with that drive and determination we will see bluer skies in the future.”

Retail Insider reports the swimwear company attempted to restructure under creditor protection earlier this year. But on Oct. 13, a certificate of bankruptcy was filed. Swimco’s stores have been closed since Oct. 10, although inventory continues to be liquidated online.

The national retailer had 25 locations in Canada before the pandemic was declared.

The family company aimed to fit a wide range of sizes and shapes. It started before the words “body positive” became part of our lexicon.

Swimco began as a mail-order business in the 1970s and opened its first retail store in Calgary in 1982, opening in Victoria in the 1990s. In 2011, the company bought Swimwear Etc., expanding its numbers. It moved to online sales in 2014.

Swimco was known for what it called its “fit experts” who helped customers find the most flattering suits.

with files from the Times Colonist

