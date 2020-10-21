164209
162256
Kelowna  

FH&P Lawyers challenge locals to a freehand pumpkin carving contest

Show off your carving talent

- | Story: 313956

If there’s one thing you need to do this fall, it’s take your shot at a freehand pumpkin carving contest.

With encouragement from public health officials to consider alternative ways of celebrating Halloween this year, a Kelowna law firm is offering locals the chance to enter a socially-distanced pumpkin carving competition. 

The competition run by FH&P Lawyers opened on Oct. 5, and asks Kelowna locals to gather with family members or those in their 'bubble' to honour the age-old tradition of pumpkin carving. 

FH&P Lawyers will be offering a Grand Prize Basket for the individual or family crowned as pumpkin royalty, including:

  • a $500 donation on your behalf to the charity of your choice,
  • two bottles of wine from The Hatch Winery,
  • a $30 gift certificate to Boston Pizza, downtown Kelowna location,
  • a $30 gift certificate to Cora Breakfast & Lunch,
  • a pair of movie passes to Landmark Cinemas with popcorn and a drink,
  • and a free will from FH&P Lawyers. 

One pumpkin per household is allowed, and pumpkins must be carved by hand with no stencil use. 

To register your entry, simply snap a photo of your hand-carved pumpkin creation and post it on Facebook, tagging FH&P Lawyers in the post.

All photos posted and/or tagged to the FH&P Lawyers Facebook page will be included in the competition, and entries must be uploaded by Thursday, Oct. 22.

The winner will be judged by a panel of lawyers within the firm and contacted by the firm on Friday, Oct. 23. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163127
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4289520
639 South Crest Drive
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$849,900
more details
163127


162546


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dolly
Dolly Kelowna SPCA >


163501


164258


Julia Roberts’ Pretty Woman boots up for auction

Showbiz
The thigh-high black leather boots Julia Roberts wore in the movie Pretty Woman will go up for auction in December. The boots, Tom...
Common misconceptions
Galleries
Mildly interesting misconceptions.
Common misconceptions (2)
Galleries
When you’re happy being single
Must Watch
Happiness starts with yourself.
Oktoberfest
Galleries
Oktoberfest was cancelled this year, but why can’t we still...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162637
163836