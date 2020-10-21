FH&P Lawyers challenge locals to a freehand pumpkin carving contest

If there’s one thing you need to do this fall, it’s take your shot at a freehand pumpkin carving contest.
With encouragement from public health officials to consider alternative ways of celebrating Halloween this year, a Kelowna law firm is offering locals the chance to enter a socially-distanced pumpkin carving competition.
The competition run by FH&P Lawyers opened on Oct. 5, and asks Kelowna locals to gather with family members or those in their 'bubble' to honour the age-old tradition of pumpkin carving.
FH&P Lawyers will be offering a Grand Prize Basket for the individual or family crowned as pumpkin royalty, including:
- a $500 donation on your behalf to the charity of your choice,
- two bottles of wine from The Hatch Winery,
- a $30 gift certificate to Boston Pizza, downtown Kelowna location,
- a $30 gift certificate to Cora Breakfast & Lunch,
- a pair of movie passes to Landmark Cinemas with popcorn and a drink,
- and a free will from FH&P Lawyers.
One pumpkin per household is allowed, and pumpkins must be carved by hand with no stencil use.
To register your entry, simply snap a photo of your hand-carved pumpkin creation and post it on Facebook, tagging FH&P Lawyers in the post.
All photos posted and/or tagged to the FH&P Lawyers Facebook page will be included in the competition, and entries must be uploaded by Thursday, Oct. 22.
The winner will be judged by a panel of lawyers within the firm and contacted by the firm on Friday, Oct. 23.