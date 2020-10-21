FH&P Lawyers challenge locals to a freehand pumpkin carving contest

Photo: Jeff Graf Photo: Shonah Marie Photo: Jenelle Karmin Photo: Ryan Shay Photo: Jen Bond Scott Photo: PJ Peter Lajoie 1 2 3 4 5 6

If there’s one thing you need to do this fall, it’s take your shot at a freehand pumpkin carving contest.

With encouragement from public health officials to consider alternative ways of celebrating Halloween this year, a Kelowna law firm is offering locals the chance to enter a socially-distanced pumpkin carving competition.

The competition run by FH&P Lawyers opened on Oct. 5, and asks Kelowna locals to gather with family members or those in their 'bubble' to honour the age-old tradition of pumpkin carving.

FH&P Lawyers will be offering a Grand Prize Basket for the individual or family crowned as pumpkin royalty, including:

a $500 donation on your behalf to the charity of your choice,

two bottles of wine from The Hatch Winery,

a $30 gift certificate to Boston Pizza, downtown Kelowna location,

a $30 gift certificate to Cora Breakfast & Lunch,

a pair of movie passes to Landmark Cinemas with popcorn and a drink,

and a free will from FH&P Lawyers.

One pumpkin per household is allowed, and pumpkins must be carved by hand with no stencil use.

To register your entry, simply snap a photo of your hand-carved pumpkin creation and post it on Facebook, tagging FH&P Lawyers in the post.

All photos posted and/or tagged to the FH&P Lawyers Facebook page will be included in the competition, and entries must be uploaded by Thursday, Oct. 22.

The winner will be judged by a panel of lawyers within the firm and contacted by the firm on Friday, Oct. 23.