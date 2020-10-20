Home builders association hosting roundtable on housing

Photo: Contributed

With housing affordability one of the key issues in the provincial election, the Central Okanagan division of the Canadian Home Builders Association is housing a roundtable on just that.

“Outside of Covid, housing affordability is one of the biggest issues facing our region right now,” says Dan Winer, executive officer. “Housing costs continue to rise, and residents of the Okanagan need to know that their politicians are representing them. Right now, we need candidates who are looking at ways to help with housing access for the people that call the Okanagan home.”

To afford a home in Kelowna right now a household needs to earn $110,000 a year, far above the average wage of $45,000 for local residents. The average price of a home in Kelowna is now over $700,000.

Participating in the roundtable will be:

Matt Badura - Libertarian Party - Kelowna West

Spring Hawes - New Democratic Party - Kelowna West

Renee Merrifield - Liberal Party - Kelowna Mission

Amanda Poon - Green Party - Kelowna Mission

The event is Thursday at 4 p.m.; it'll take place online and be open to the general public. Those interested in participating can register here.

The roundtable discussion will discuss all forms of housing, as well as energy efficiency, renovations and support for the trades.