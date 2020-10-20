Another Kelowna restaurant has closed due to COVID-19

Photo: Contributed

Another Kelowna restaurant has been forced to close as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vintner's Grill in the Capri Hotel closed this week as a result of the lack of traffic in the restaurant.

A spokesperson for the Capri Hotel tells Castanet Vintner's Grill was forced to close on Monday because of the challenges presented by the virus and the restrictions around seating capacity and hours, "not enough business, not enough seating for the business we did have, so we're biting the bullet."

A post on the restaurant's website says while the restaurant remains closed, the hotel is offering a free boxed breakfast to guests. It is not known when the restaurant will reopen.

Vintner's is just the latest Kelowna bar or restaurant that have been forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the protocols that have been put in place to help stop the spread of the virus.

Fernando’s Pub will close Oct. 24 until the spring, citing COVID-19 restrictions, "although we support the provincial government’s public health orders, we believe it is the responsible choice for our business and community to shut our doors for now."

Smack DAB at the Manteo Resort is also closing for the winter.