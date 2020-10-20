162805
Kelowna  

A Kelowna French-language school has registered a positive test for COVID-19

School reports positive test

- | Story: 313919

Kelowna has registered its first positive case of COVID-19 within the school system.

In a brief email, Interior Health confirmed the single positive test at a french-language school, which is not part of the Central Okanagan School District.

"We can confirm a member of the École de l’Anse-au-sable school community has tested positive for COVID-19, but can’t provide further details for privacy reasons," the statement read.

"The individual was at the school on Oct. 13, 14 and 15."

There is no indication whether the individual was a student, teacher, administrator or staff member.

"The important aspect to note is that public health will directly contact anyone who may have been exposed."

Health officials say if you have symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing or other milder symptoms, you should get tested.

You do not need to be tested for the virus if you have no symptoms.

This is the second known case of COVID-19 in the Okanagan since the school year began nearly six weeks ago. The other was a single case at Clarence Fulton Secondary in Vernon earlier this month.

There have been five reported cases within Interior Health, the other occurring in schools in Invermere, Castlegar and Rossland.

