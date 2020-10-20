163888
Kelowna  

The owner of a lost ring is offering a reward to help find the heirloom

Reward offered for lost ring

Julie Lamacraft has mixed emotions after spending time in Kelowna over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Part of her was happy after her mother was released from hospital following heart surgery, but another part od her was upset after losing her grandmother's ring along the waterfront.

Lamacraft is from the Kootenays but brought her mother to Kelowna General Hospital for care over the Thanksgiving weekend. "I'm happy because my mom's OK and we got to go home, but somewhere along the way, I lost my grandmother's ring."

The problem is, she's not exactly sure where she lost the ring.

"I covered a lot of ground. I walked from the hospital all the way past the dog beach and under the underpass, through City Park and along the waterfront, all the way to the lock (near Discovery Bay).

Lamacraft says the ring is a large pale green peridot solitary stone set a thin worn gold colour band. "It has a lot of sentimental value, you can't remake grandma's ring."

Lamacraft has tried everything including reporting the loss to RCMP and posting an ad in the Castanet Classifieds. So far she's had plenty of support including from a metal detector group that is working to find her ring.
    
She has offered a substantial reward fro the return of the ring, "there is no possession more precious to me than this family ring. Please help find its way home."

If you can help, Lamacraft can be reached at 250-513-2211.

