Kelowna-Lake Country Green Party candidate John Janmaat hosting virtual meet and greets

Photo: Contributed John Janmaat

Kelowna-Lake Country Green Party candidate John Janmaat will hold a series of virtual, and in-person gatherings in the days leading up to the Oct. 24 provincial election.

Janmaat has scheduled a series of Zoom meetings over the next several days.

The schedule includes:

Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with UBCO students

Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in-person at Knox Mountain

Thursday, Oct. 22 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom

Friday, Oct. 23 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Zoom

The Knox Mountain gathering will include other Central Okanagan Green Party candidates, Amanda Poon (Kelowna-Mission) and Peter Truch (Kelowna West).

The gathering will take place in the park at the base of Knox Mountain.

Those attending are requested to respects physical distancing and/or wear masks.

You can email email [email protected] to register for the Zoom meetings.