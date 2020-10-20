162805
Kelowna  

Fire investigators determine Olympia fire accidental

Olympia fire not suspicious

- | Story: 313794

As messages of love and support for the Olympia Taverna continue to pour in from the community, fire investigators tell Castanet they have concluded their examination into the cause of the fire.

Fire prevention officer, Paul Johnson says the blaze appears accidental in nature, originating in a second-floor mechanical room.

Johnson said. that the damage to the building was extensive and impacted the investigation.

"Our crews couldn't safely access the area to do a thorough investigation of that space but there was nothing to indicate the fire was criminal in nature at all."

Johnson says the HVAC unit collapsed into a small space making it difficult to determine the exact cause of the fire, but they are working with the insurance company and they have passed the scene onto the insurance company's fire investigator, "typically we come up with the same result."

The restaurant caught fire just before midnight on Oct. 6. Fire fighters spent most of the night trying to get the blaze under control.

Mike Koutsantonis, owner of the restaurant, said his staff members noticed the fire at 11 p.m. and managed to get out of the building safely.

The building is a complete write-off and will have to be demolished. Koutsantonis told Castanet the family intends to rebuild once the insurance investigation is complete.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4259847
Kelowna
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$959,000
more details
161831


163183


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dolly
Dolly Kelowna SPCA >


163501




Kim Kardashian was warned ‘not to step foot in White House’ for fear of damaging reputation

Showbiz
Kim Kardashian was warned “not to step foot in that White House” over fears teaming up with U.S. President Donald...
Motivational Monday- October 19, 2020
Galleries
Motivate yourself for the week!
Motivational Monday- October 19, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Dog windows
Must Watch
Guy throws ball for a cow on the beach
Must Watch


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162287
162256